Dual Interface IC Card Market Research Report 2022

The global Dual Interface IC Card market was valued at 1910.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and user`s identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market.

By Market Verdors:

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Datang

Kona I

By Types:

Standard

Irregular

By Applications:

Finance

Government & Public Utilities

Transportation

