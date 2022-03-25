Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market was valued at 1729.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method. Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide. Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercom`s cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location. Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Analog Type

IP Type

By Applications:

Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Analog Type

1.4.3 IP Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Public Use

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

