AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Research Report 2022

The global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market was valued at 18.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual.In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). In the foreseeable future, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products will show an optimistic upward trend.

By Market Verdors:

3M Cogent, Inc (U.S.)

Safran Identity & Security (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

M2SYS Technology (U.S.)

Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.)

Biometrics4ALL (U.S.)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

Morpho SA (France)

The PU HIGH-TECH

By Types:

Hardware

Software

By Applications:

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

BFSI

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Hospitality

1.5.7 BFSI

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market

1.8.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

