Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors market was valued at 2028.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An automotive MEMS sensor refers to the micro-electro mechanical system used in automobile applications. An automotive device is efficient when it is capable to manage the synchronization between the sensors and actuator, while achieving high performance with low cost.MEMS sensors in an automotive provides an enhancement in the reliability of the device along with smaller size. The growing need for inter vehicle communication (connected car) and increasing adoption of advance driver assisted system (ADAS) has led to the integration of multiple sensors in automobile. Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) for ordinary passenger cars has become practical due to the advent of MEMS sensors in an automotive. It is playing a vital part in safety applications of the vehicle and automotive infotainment.

By Market Verdors:

Sensata Technologies

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Denso

Analog Devices

TDK

NXP Semiconductors

Allegro MicroSystems

By Types:

MEMS Pressure Sensor

MEMS Inertial Sensor

MEMS Gas Sensors

By Applications:

Industrial

Chemical

Commercial

Infotainment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 MEMS Pressure Sensor

1.4.3 MEMS Inertial Sensor

1.4.4 MEMS Gas Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Chemical

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Infotainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market

1.8.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

