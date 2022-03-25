Weather Information Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weather Information Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Weather Information Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weather Information Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Short-range Forecasting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weather Information Service include Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT ARGOSS, Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A and Right Weather LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weather Information Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weather Information Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Short-range Forecasting
- Medium-range Forecasting
- Long-range Forecasting
Global Weather Information Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aviation
- Media and Consumer
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation
- BFSI
- Agriculture
- Marine
- Others
Global Weather Information Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Weather Information Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Weather Information Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Global Weather Corporation
- Accuweather Inc.
- BMT ARGOSS
- Skymet Weather Services
- Precision Weather
- The Weather Company
- Fugro
- Enav S.p.A
- Right Weather LLC
- StormGeo
- MeteoGroup
- WeatherBell Analytics
- Hometown Forecast Services
- AWIS
- Sailing Weather Service
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weather Information Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weather Information Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weather Information Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weather Information Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weather Information Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weather Information Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weather Information Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weather Information Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Weather Information Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Weather Information Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Information Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weather Information Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Information Serv
Weather Information Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027