Weather Information Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weather Information Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Weather Information Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weather Information Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short-range Forecasting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weather Information Service include Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT ARGOSS, Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather, The Weather Company, Fugro, Enav S.p.A and Right Weather LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weather Information Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weather Information Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Global Weather Information Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Media and Consumer

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

BFSI

Agriculture

Marine

Others

Global Weather Information Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Weather Information Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weather Information Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weather Information Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather Inc.

BMT ARGOSS

Skymet Weather Services

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav S.p.A

Right Weather LLC

StormGeo

MeteoGroup

WeatherBell Analytics

Hometown Forecast Services

AWIS

Sailing Weather Service

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weather Information Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weather Information Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weather Information Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weather Information Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weather Information Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weather Information Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weather Information Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weather Information Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Weather Information Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Weather Information Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Information Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weather Information Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Information Serv

