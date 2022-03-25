Marine Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Radio in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Radio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Radio market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed-Mount Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Radio include Icom, Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine, Entel, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron and Navico and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Radio companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Radio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed-Mount

Handheld

Global Marine Radio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Other

Global Marine Radio Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Radio revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Radio revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Icom

Standard Horizon

Cobra

Uniden

Raymarine

Entel

JVCKENWOOD

Jotron

Navico

SAILOR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Radio Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Radio Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Radio Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Radio Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Radio Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Radio Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Radio Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Radio Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Marine Radio Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Radio Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Radio Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Radio Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Marine Radio Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fixed-Mount

4.1.3 Handheld

