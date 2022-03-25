Marine Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Radio in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Radio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Radio market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed-Mount Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Radio include Icom, Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine, Entel, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron and Navico and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Radio companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Radio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fixed-Mount
- Handheld
Global Marine Radio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fishery
- Transport
- Leisure and Recreation
- Other
Global Marine Radio Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Radio revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Radio revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Icom
- Standard Horizon
- Cobra
- Uniden
- Raymarine
- Entel
- JVCKENWOOD
- Jotron
- Navico
- SAILOR
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Radio Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Radio Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Radio Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Radio Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Radio Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Radio Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Radio Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Radio Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marine Radio Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Radio Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Radio Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Radio Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Marine Radio Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fixed-Mount
4.1.3 Handheld
4
