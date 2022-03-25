Dithiocarbamate Market Research Report 2022

The global Dithiocarbamate market was valued at 68.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A dithiocarbamate is a functional group in organic chemistry. It is the analog of a carbamate in which both oxygen atoms are replaced by sulfur atoms. Dithiocarbamates specifically ethylene bisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs), in the form of complexes with manganese (maneb), zinc (zineb) or a combination of manganese and zinc (mancozeb), have been used extensively as fungicides in agriculture from the 1940s. Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, maneb, zineb and others. The most EBDC usage involves mancozeb.At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world`s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world`s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products. In the future, the global Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) will grow further. At present, manufacturers in China and India are expanding their capacity. EBDCs market will become more intense. The African market will be the new focus of competition. At present, many companies as well as began to enter the market.

By Market Verdors:

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

XI`AN MPC Stock

By Types:

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

By Applications:

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dithiocarbamate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mancozeb

1.4.3 Propineb

1.4.4 Zineb

1.4.5 Thiram

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fruits and Vegetables

1.5.3 Agricultural Crops

1.5.4 Horticultural and Ornamental

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dithiocarbamate Market

1.8.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dithiocarbamate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dithiocarbamate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dithiocarbamate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dithiocarbamate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

