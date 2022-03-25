Short-Form Video Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short-Form Video in Global, including the following market information:
Global Short-Form Video Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short-Form Video market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?15 second Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short-Form Video include ByteDance, Facebook, Aauto, YouTube, Netflix, Twitter, Sharechat and YY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Short-Form Video companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short-Form Video Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Short-Form Video Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ?15 second
- 15~30 second
- 30~60 second
- 1-5 minutes
- 5-15 minutes
- ?15 minutes
Global Short-Form Video Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Short-Form Video Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 13-20 Year Old
- 20-30 Year Old
- 30-40 Year Old
- ?40 Year Old
Global Short-Form Video Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Short-Form Video Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Short-Form Video revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Short-Form Video revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ByteDance
- Aauto
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Sharechat
- YY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Short-Form Video Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Short-Form Video Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Short-Form Video Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Short-Form Video Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Short-Form Video Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Short-Form Video Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Short-Form Video Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Short-Form Video Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Short-Form Video Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Short-Form Video Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short-Form Video Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Short-Form Video Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short-Form Video Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Short-Form Video Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
