Digital Forensics Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Forensics Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Forensics Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Forensics Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computer Forensics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Forensics Service include Xiamen Meiya Pico, AccessdatA, Cellebrite, MSAB, Opentext (Guidance Software), Oxygen Forensics, ADF Solutions, Coalfire and Digital Detective Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Forensics Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Forensics Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Forensics Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Global Digital Forensics Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Forensics Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government and defense

Banking

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Digital Forensics Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Forensics Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Forensics Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Forensics Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xiamen Meiya Pico

AccessdatA

Cellebrite

MSAB

Opentext (Guidance Software)

Oxygen Forensics

ADF Solutions

Coalfire

Digital Detective Group

Logrhythm

Magnet Forensics

Paraben

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Forensics Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Forensics Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Forensics Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Forensics Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Forensics Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Forensics Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Forensics Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Forensics Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Forensics Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Forensics Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Forensics Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Forensics Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Forensics Service Companies

Global and China Digital Forensics Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

