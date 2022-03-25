News

Large Equipment Rental Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Equipment Rental in Global, including the following market information:

Global Large Equipment Rental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Large Equipment Rental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Earth Moving Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Large Equipment Rental include Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited, Aktio Co., Ltd., UMW, Nishio Rent All, Tat Hong, Superkrane Equipments, Rent (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., Kanamoto Co., Ltd. and Guzent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Large Equipment Rental companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Large Equipment Rental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Large Equipment Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Earth Moving Equipment
  • Material Handling and Cranes
  • Concrete Equipment
  • Road Building Equipment

Global Large Equipment Rental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Large Equipment Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial
  • Individual

Global Large Equipment Rental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Large Equipment Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Large Equipment Rental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Large Equipment Rental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Limited
  • Aktio Co., Ltd.
  • UMW
  • Nishio Rent All
  • Tat Hong
  • Superkrane Equipments
  • Rent (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.
  • Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
  • Guzent
  • SCMC
  • Hillcon
  • INA
  • Asia Machinery Solutions Vietnam

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Large Equipment Rental Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Large Equipment Rental Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Large Equipment Rental Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Large Equipment Rental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Large Equipment Rental Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Large Equipment Rental Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Large Equipment Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Large Equipment Rental Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Large Equipment Rental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Large Equipment Rental Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Equipment Rental Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Large Equipment Rental Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Equipment Rental Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

