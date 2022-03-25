News

Library Automation Management System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Library Automation Management System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Library Automation Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Library Automation Management System market was valued at 1084.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1325.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Commercial system Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Library Automation Management System include Ex Libris, SirsiDynix, Innovative Interfaces, Capita, Infor, PTFS, OCLC, EOS and Auto Graphics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Library Automation Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Library Automation Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Library Automation Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial system
  • Open source system

Global Library Automation Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Library Automation Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • School libraries
  • Public libraries
  • Other libraries
  • Others

Global Library Automation Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Library Automation Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Library Automation Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Library Automation Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Ex Libris
  • SirsiDynix
  • Innovative Interfaces
  • Capita
  • Infor
  • PTFS
  • OCLC
  • EOS
  • Auto Graphics
  • Library Automation Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Library Automation Management System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Library Automation Management System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Library Automation Management System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Library Automation Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Library Automation Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Library Automation Management System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Library Automation Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Library Automation Management System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Library Automation Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Library Automation Management System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Library Automation Management System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Library Aut

