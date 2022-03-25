Global Tire derived Fuel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Tire derived Fuel market was valued at 289.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is composed of shredded scrap tires. Tires may be mixed with coal or other fuels, such as wood or chemical wastes, to be burned in concrete kilns, power plants, or paper mills. An EPA test program concluded that, with the exception of zinc emissions, potential emissions from TDF are not expected to be very much different from other conventional fossil fuels, as long as combustion occurs in a well-designed, well-operated and well-maintained combustion device.

By Market Verdors:

Ragn-Sells Group

Liberty Tire Recycling

ResourceCo

Lakin Tire West

Renelux Cyprus

Emanuel Tire

Globarket Tire Recycling

Tire Disposal & Recycling

West Coast Rubber Recycling

Scandinavian Enviro System

Front Range Tire Recycle

L & S Tire Company

ETR Group

Reliable Tire Disposal

By Types:

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

By Applications:

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tire derived Fuel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Shredded Tire

1.4.3 Whole Tire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pulp and Paper Mills

1.5.3 Cement Manufacturing

1.5.4 Utility Boiler

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Tire derived Fuel Market

1.8.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tire derived Fuel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tire derived Fuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tire derived Fuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Tire derived Fuel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tire derived Fuel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Tire derived Fuel Sales Volume

