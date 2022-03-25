Hospital Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hospital Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hospital Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EHR/EMR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hospital Software include eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corp, Quest Diagnostics (DELL) and Optum Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hospital Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospital Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospital Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EHR/EMR

Medical CRM

Websites and Patient Portals

Other

Global Hospital Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospital Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Hospital

Public Hospital

Global Hospital Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hospital Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hospital Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospital Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

eClinicalWorks

McKesson

Cerner Corp

Allscripts

Athena Health

GE Healthcare

Epic Systems Corp

Quest Diagnostics (DELL)

Optum Health

NextGen Healthcare

Practice Fusion

Greenway Health

Carestream Health

Merge Healthcare (IBM)

Sunquest Information Systems

Meditech

Compugroup Medical

Computer Programs and Systems

Lexmark Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Neusoft

Winning Health Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hospital Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hospital Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hospital Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hospital Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hospital Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hospital Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hospital Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hospital Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hospital Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hospital Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hospital Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Hospital Software Market Size Markets,

Hospital Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

