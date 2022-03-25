Manned Guarding Security Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manned Guarding Security Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manned Guarding Security Service market was valued at 63910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 121170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manned Guarding Security Service include G4S, Securitas, Allied Universal, US Security Associates, SIS, TOPSGRUP, Beijing Baoan, OCS Group and ICTS Europe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manned Guarding Security Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Service

Equipment

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manned Guarding Security Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manned Guarding Security Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

G4S

Securitas

Allied Universal

US Security Associates

SIS

TOPSGRUP

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

ICTS Europe

Transguard

Andrews International

Control Risks

Covenant

China Security & Protection Group

Axis Security

DWSS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manned Guarding Security Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manned Guarding Security Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manned Guarding Security Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manned Guarding Security Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manned Guarding Security Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manned Guarding Security Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manned Guarding Security Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Manned Guarding Security Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manned Guarding Security Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manned Guarding Security Service Companies

3.6

