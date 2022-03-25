Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diagnostic Screening Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing include 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center and Invitae, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diagnostic Screening
- Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis
- Relationship Testing
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 23andMe
- MyHeritage
- LabCorp
- Myriad Genetics
- Ancestry.com
- Quest Diagnostics
- Gene By Gene
- DNA Diagnostics Center
- Invitae
- IntelliGenetics
- Ambry Genetics
- Living DNA
- EasyDNA
- Pathway Genomics
- Centrillion Technology
- Xcode
- Color Genomics
- Anglia DNA Services
- African Ancestry
- Canadian DNA Services
- DNA Family Check
- Alpha Biolaboratories
- Test Me DNA
- 23 Mofang
- Genetic Health
- DNA Services of America
- Shuwen Health Sciences
- Mapmygenome
- Full Genomes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
