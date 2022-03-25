Physical Security Information Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physical Security Information Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Physical Security Information Management Software market was valued at 2518.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7382.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PSIM+ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Physical Security Information Management Software include Tyco international, Intergraph, Genetec, Axxon Soft, Vidsys, CNL, PRYSM Software, Quantum Secure and Verint Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Physical Security Information Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PSIM+

PSIM

PSIM lite

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Physical Security Information Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Physical Security Information Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis SoftwareServices GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Physical Security Information Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Physical Security Information Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Physical Security Information Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Physical Security Information Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Physical Security Information Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Physical Security Information Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Physical Security Information Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Physical Security Information Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1

