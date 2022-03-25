Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Precision Copper Alloy Rod market was valued at 6994.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Precision copper alloy bar mainly refers to the alloy bar with uniform chemical composition, metallographic structure and mechanical property, high dimensional precision, excellent bar shape and suitable for deep processing in high-speed CNC lathe between a single bar or even a batch of bars.The main players include SAN-ETSU, Wieland, Kitz Metal Works, Powerway Alloy, DAECHANG Co., Ltd., Guodong Copper Manufacture, Shree Extrusions, Mueller Industries and Hailiang, etc.China and Europe are the regions where are most sold, and they hold 41% and 26% market share respectively in 2020. Electronic, Automotive, Ship, Aerospace & Aviation are where precision copper alloy rod is most applied. Notably, about half of the precision copper alloy rods are used in electronic area. H59 Precision Copper Alloy Rod takes up 35% of market share which is the largest in global market, followed by H62 whose figure is 26%.

By Market Verdors:

Wieland

DAECHANG Co., Ltd.

Powerway Alloy

SAN-ETSU

Mueller Industries

Kitz Metal Works

Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd.

Guodong Copper Manufacture

SUZHOU CHANG LE COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

Shree Extrusions

By Types:

H59

H62

H65

H68

By Applications:

Electronic

Automotive

Ship, Aerospace & Aviation

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Precision Copper Alloy Rod Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 H59

1.4.3 H62

1.4.4 H65

1.4.5 H68

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electronic

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Ship, Aerospace & Aviation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Market

1.8.1 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Precision Copper Alloy Rod Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Precision Copper Alloy Rod Sales Revenue

