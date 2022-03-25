Hospice Care Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospice Care Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hospice Care Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hospice Care Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Routine Home Care Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hospice Care Services include CHEMED CORPORATION, KINDRED Healthcare, Amedisys, LHC Group, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Senior Care Health Rehabilitation, Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, Crossroads Hospice and AccentCare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hospice Care Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospice Care Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospice Care Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Routine Home Care

Continuous Home Care

Inpatient Respite Care

General Inpatient Care

Others

Global Hospice Care Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospice Care Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospice Center

Hospital

Home Hospice Care

Others

Global Hospice Care Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hospice Care Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hospice Care Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospice Care Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHEMED CORPORATION

KINDRED Healthcare

Amedisys

LHC Group

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Senior Care Health Rehabilitation

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Crossroads Hospice

AccentCare

Curo Health Services

Compassus

Hospice of the Valley

Providence Health & Services

AseraCare Hospice

TIDEWELL HOSPICE

Global and Japan Hospice Care Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

