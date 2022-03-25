News

Copper Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Recycling include Nucor Corporation, Sims Metal Management Limited, Arcelormittal, Dowa Holdings, Commercial Metals Company, Totall Metal Recycling, Inc., Norton Aluminium, American Iron & Metal (AIM) and Aurubis AG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Copper Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pure Copper
  • Copper Alloy

Global Copper Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Copper Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Equipment Manufacturing
  • Consumer Appliance
  • Shipbuilding
  • Packaging
  • Others

Global Copper Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Copper Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Copper Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Copper Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Nucor Corporation
  • Sims Metal Management Limited
  • Arcelormittal
  • Dowa Holdings
  • Commercial Metals Company
  • Totall Metal Recycling, Inc.
  • Norton Aluminium
  • American Iron & Metal (AIM)
  • Aurubis AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Copper Recycling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Recycling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Recycling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Recycling Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Copper Recycling Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

