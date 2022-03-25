Silver Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Recycling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Silver Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silver Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver Recycling include Umicore, PX Group, Materion, Sims Recycling Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Abington Reldan Metals, Tanaka, Dowa Holdings and Heraeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pure Silver
- High Purity Silver
- Others
Global Silver Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Jewelry
- Catalyst
- Electronics
- Battery
- Others
Global Silver Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silver Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silver Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Umicore
- PX Group
- Materion
- Sims Recycling Solutions
- Johnson Matthey
- Abington Reldan Metals
- Tanaka
- Dowa Holdings
- Heraeus
- Sino-Platinum Metals
- Asahi Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silver Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silver Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silver Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silver Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silver Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silver Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silver Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silver Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Silver Recycling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Recycling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silver Recycling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Recycling Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Silver Recycling Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Silver Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Silver Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Silver Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Silver Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027