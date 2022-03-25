Silver Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Recycling in Global, including the following market information:

Global Silver Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silver Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Recycling include Umicore, PX Group, Materion, Sims Recycling Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Abington Reldan Metals, Tanaka, Dowa Holdings and Heraeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silver Recycling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silver Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Silver

High Purity Silver

Others

Global Silver Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Others

Global Silver Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Silver Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silver Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silver Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

Asahi Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silver Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silver Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silver Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silver Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silver Recycling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silver Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silver Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silver Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Silver Recycling Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Recycling Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silver Recycling Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silver Recycling Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Silver Recycling Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

