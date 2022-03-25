Global Pitch Coke Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pitch Coke market was valued at 23.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pitch coke is produced from coal tar that appears during coke production. Pitch cokes are an essential raw material for building production equipment for semiconductor or solar array panel. It is also used as a raw material for the anode in aluminum smelting.Pitch coke downstream are wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry and graphite electrodes etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Pitch coke, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

NSCC

Baosteel Chemical

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Jining Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Asbury Carbons

Ningxia Wanboda

PMC Tech

RuTGERS Group

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Aluminum Electrode Material

Carbon Specialties Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pitch Coke Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pitch Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pitch Coke Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Aluminum Electrode Material

1.5.3 Carbon Specialties Material

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Pitch Coke Market

1.8.1 Global Pitch Coke Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pitch Coke Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pitch Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pitch Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pitch Coke Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Pitch Coke Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pitch Coke Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Pitch Coke Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Pitch Coke Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Pitch Coke Sales Volume

