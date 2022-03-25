Stomach Balloon System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stomach Balloon System in global, including the following market information:

Global Stomach Balloon System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stomach Balloon System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stomach Balloon System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stomach Balloon System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Balloon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stomach Balloon System include Obalon, Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical and Lexal Srl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stomach Balloon System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stomach Balloon System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stomach Balloon System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Balloon

Dual Balloon

Triple Balloon

Global Stomach Balloon System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stomach Balloon System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Beauty Center

Other

Global Stomach Balloon System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stomach Balloon System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stomach Balloon System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stomach Balloon System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stomach Balloon System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stomach Balloon System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Obalon

Apollo Endosurgery

Helioscopie Medical Implants

Spatz FGIA

Allurion technologies

Districlass Medical

Endalis

Fengh Medical

Lexal Srl

Duomed Group

Medicone

Medsil

Life Partners Europe

Phagia Technologies

PlenSat

ReShape Medical

Silimed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stomach Balloon System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stomach Balloon System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stomach Balloon System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stomach Balloon System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stomach Balloon System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stomach Balloon System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stomach Balloon System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stomach Balloon System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stomach Balloon System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stomach Balloon System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stomach Balloon System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stomach Balloon System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stomach Balloon System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stomach Balloon System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stomach Balloon System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stomach Balloon System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

