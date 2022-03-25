Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wireless Communication Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System include Siemens, Philips, Honeywell, Hill-Rom Holding, Ascom Holding, Tyco International, Critical Alert Systems, Stanley Healthcare and TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wireless Communication
- Wire Communication
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Household
- Pension Agency
- Other
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- Philips
- Honeywell
- Hill-Rom Holding
- Ascom Holding
- Tyco International
- Critical Alert Systems
- Stanley Healthcare
- TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg.
- Jeron Electronic Systems
- Rauland-Borg Corporation
- West-Com Nurse Call Systems
- Cornell Communications
- Azure Healthcare
- Vigil Health Solutions
- ADT Corporation
- Bay Alarm Medical
- Life Alert Emergency Response Inc
- VRI Inc
- Tunstall
- Medical Guardian LLC
- AlertOne Services LLC
- GreatCall
- Rescue Alert
- LogicMark
- Nortek Security and Control
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Revenue by Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Regional Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global and Regional Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global Household Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Medical Alert System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026