Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Handheld Sphygmomanometer
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Sphygmomanometer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Handheld Sphygmomanometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Sphygmomanometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Digital Sphygmomanometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Sphygmomanometer include Bosch, Pic Solution, ZellaMed Instruments, CA-MI, American Diagnostic, Bremed, Ciga Healthcare, ERKA and Heine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Sphygmomanometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Digital Sphygmomanometer
- Electronic Sphygmomanometer
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Handheld Sphygmomanometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Handheld Sphygmomanometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Handheld Sphygmomanometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Handheld Sphygmomanometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Pic Solution
- ZellaMed Instruments
- CA-MI
- American Diagnostic
- Bremed
- Ciga Healthcare
- ERKA
- Heine
- Honsun
- KaWe
- MDF Instruments
- Microlife
- Prestige Medical
- Promise Technology
- Rudolf Riester
- Spengler SAS
- Spirit Medical
- Welch Allyn
- Wuxi Medcare Instrument Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handheld Sphygmomanometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handheld Sphygmomanometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Sphygmomanometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Sphygmomanometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Sphygmomanometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld Sphygmomanometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Sphygmomanomete
