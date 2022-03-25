Household COVID-19 Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household COVID-19 Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household COVID-19 Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Testing Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household COVID-19 Testing include Scanwell Health, Everlywell, Carbon Health and BioMedomics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household COVID-19 Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Testing Product

Software

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Other

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household COVID-19 Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household COVID-19 Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Scanwell Health

Everlywell

Carbon Health

BioMedomics Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household COVID-19 Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household COVID-19 Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household COVID-19 Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household COVID-19 Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household COVID-19 Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household COVID-19 Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Household COVID-19 Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Household COVID-19 Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household COVID-19 Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household COVID-19 Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household COVID-19 Testing Companies

Global and Regional Household COVID-19 Testing Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

