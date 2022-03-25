Global Biosimilars Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biosimilars market was valued at 4784.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A biosimilar is a biologic medical product highly similar to another already approved biological medicine (the `reference medicine`). Biosimilars are approved according to the same standards of pharmaceutical quality, safety and efficacy that apply to all biological medicines. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original “innovator” products and can be manufactured when the original product`s patent expires. Reference to the innovator product is an integral component of the approval.

By Market Verdors:

Pfizer

Novartis

Biocon

Biogen

Fresenius Kabi AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck KgaA

Mylan

Eli Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

Amgen

Celltrion

Samsung Biologics

Roche

Probiomed

Apotex

Chong Kun Dang

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Gedeon Richter

Biocad

Coherus Bioscience

Stada Arzneimittel AG

By Types:

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

By Applications:

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormonal Deficiency

Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biosimilars Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

1.4.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Blood Disorders

1.5.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency

1.5.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biosimilars Market

1.8.1 Global Biosimilars Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biosimilars Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biosimilars Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

