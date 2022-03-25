Global Peristaltic Pump Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Peristaltic Pump market was valued at 74.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

A peristaltic pump works by pressure and displacement. It operates by allowing fluids into a hose. The fluid then flows into the pump casing through the hose. Once there, a rotor with a number of rollers compresses the tube forcing the liquid on through the pump and directing it to its final destination. This technique is known as peristalsis. Thus, the tool is called a peristaltic pump.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government` policy and the high sales of peristaltic pump in the international market, the current demand for peristaltic pump product is relatively high in the mature market. Peristaltic pumps sales have grown 244937 units to 920790 units by the end of 2015. Global sales revenue is forecasted to grow to 810.78 million USD with both the new and retrofit markets combined. Watson-Marlow is the leader of peristaltic pump and occupied 14.98% in 2015. Other company of this industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. And the top five sales (Cole-Parmer, VERDER, ProMinent, THOMAS, Randolph) account for 30.14% of the revenue market.

By Market Verdors:

Watson-Marlow

Cole-Parmer

VERDER

PSG TECHNOLOGIES

ProMinent

Baoding Longer

Chongqing Jieheng

Gardner Denver

Flowrox

Baoding Shenchen

IDEX Health&Science

Changzhou PreFluid

Gilson

Randolph

Stenner Pump Company

Wuxi Tianli

Wanner Engineering

Baoding Lead Fluid

Baoding Chuang Rui

By Types:

Fix Speed

Variable Speed

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Heavy Industry

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

