Global Naphthenic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Naphthenic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Naphthenic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Refined Naphthenic Acid

High-Purity Naphthenic Acid

Segment by Application

Paint and Ink Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

By Company

Merichem

Umicore

Midas

Fulltime

Sea Chemical

Changfeng

Ming Ring

Zhangming

Rare-Earth

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Naphthenic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Refined Naphthenic Acid

1.2.3 High-Purity Naphthenic Acid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paint and Ink Driers

1.3.3 Wood Preservatives

1.3.4 Fuel and Lubricant Additives

1.3.5 Rubber Additives

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Naphthenic Acid Production

2.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Naphthenic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Naphthenic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

