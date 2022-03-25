Global Naphthenic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Naphthenic Acid
Naphthenic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Naphthenic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Refined Naphthenic Acid
- High-Purity Naphthenic Acid
Segment by Application
- Paint and Ink Driers
- Wood Preservatives
- Fuel and Lubricant Additives
- Rubber Additives
- Others
By Company
- Merichem
- Umicore
- Midas
- Fulltime
- Sea Chemical
- Changfeng
- Ming Ring
- Zhangming
- Rare-Earth
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Naphthenic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Refined Naphthenic Acid
1.2.3 High-Purity Naphthenic Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paint and Ink Driers
1.3.3 Wood Preservatives
1.3.4 Fuel and Lubricant Additives
1.3.5 Rubber Additives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Naphthenic Acid Production
2.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Naphthenic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Naphthenic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Naphthenic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Naphthenic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
