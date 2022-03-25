Global Foundry Binder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Foundry Binder
Foundry Binder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foundry Binder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Organic Binder
- Inorganic Binder
Segment by Application
- Core Sand Casting
- Mold Sand Casting
By Company
- ASK
- HA
- Jinan Shengquan
- Kao Chemicals
- Suzhou Xingye
- Mancuso Chemicals
- Foseco
- Imerys
- RPMinerals
- Eurotek
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Foundry Binder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Foundry Binder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic Binder
1.2.3 Inorganic Binder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Foundry Binder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Core Sand Casting
1.3.3 Mold Sand Casting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Foundry Binder Production
2.1 Global Foundry Binder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Foundry Binder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Foundry Binder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Foundry Binder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Foundry Binder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Foundry Binder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Foundry Binder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Foundry Binder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Foundry Binder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Foundry Binder Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Foundry Binder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Foundry Binder by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Foundry Binder Revenue by Region
