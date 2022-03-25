News

Global HFC Refrigerant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

HFC Refrigerant

HFC Refrigerant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HFC Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • R-134a
  • R-410A
  • R-407C
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Air Conditioner
  • Automotive Air Conditioner
  • Refrigerator
  • Others

By Company

  • Chemours
  • Arkema
  • Daikin
  • Mexichem
  • Honeywell
  • Linde
  • Zhejiang Juhua
  • Dongyue Group
  • Sanmei
  • Sinochem Group
  • Meilan Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 HFC Refrigerant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 R-134a
1.2.3 R-410A
1.2.4 R-407C
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Air Conditioner
1.3.3 Automotive Air Conditioner
1.3.4 Refrigerator
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global HFC Refrigerant Production
2.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global HFC Refrigerant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global HFC Refrigerant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global HFC Refrigerant Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales HFC Refrigerant by Region (2023-2028)

