Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Roofing Underlying Materials
Roofing Underlying Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roofing Underlying Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying
- Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying
- Non-Bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Non-Residential
By Company
- GAF
- DuPont
- Carlisle
- Soprema Group
- Renolit
- Sika
- CertainTeed
- Oriental Yuhong
- Owens Corning
- TehnoNICOL
- Atlas Roofing
- Hongyuan Waterproof
- Fosroc
- CKS
- Joaboa Technology
- TAMKO Building Products
- Bauder
- Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
- Hangzhou Jinwu
- Yuhong Waterproof
- Polyglass
- Yuwang Group
- IKO Industries
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Roofing Underlying Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Asphalt-Saturated Felt Roofing Underlying
1.2.3 Modified Asphalt Roofing Underlying
1.2.4 Non-Bitumen Synthetic Roofing Underlying
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Production
2.1 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Roofing Underlying Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
