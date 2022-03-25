Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sodium Hexametaphosphate
Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Food Grade
- Technical Grade
Segment by Application
- Food Industry
- Water Treatment
- Paper Industry
- Industrial Cleaner
- Others
By Company
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Prayon
- Innophos
- ICL Performance Products
- Mexichem
- TKI
- Recochem
- Xingfa Group
- Chengxing Group
- Chuandong Chemical
- Blue Sword Chemical
- Sundia
- Mianyang Aostar
- Sino-Phos
- Jinshi
- Norwest Chemical
- Weifang Huabo
- Nandian Chemical
- Huaxing Chemical
- Kindia May
- Tianjia Chemical
- Tianrun Chemical
- Zhenhua Industry
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Technical Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Paper Industry
1.3.5 Industrial Cleaner
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Production
2.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
