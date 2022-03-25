News

Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-Strength Polyester Thread

High-Strength Polyester Thread market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Strength Polyester Thread market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Nature Thread
  • Dyeing Thread

 

Segment by Application

  • Packaging Products
  • Clothing
  • Leather and Shoes
  • Others

By Company

  • Coats Group
  • American & Efird
  • AMANN
  • Threads India
  • FUJIX
  • Hengxin
  • Shishi Flying Wheel Thread
  • Hoton Group
  • Xinglun
  • Huaxin
  • S.Derons
  • Zhejiang Dongyi
  • HongRen Thread

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Strength Polyester Thread Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nature Thread
1.2.3 Dyeing Thread
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Products
1.3.3 Clothing
1.3.4 Leather and Shoes
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Production
2.1 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-Strength Polyester Thread Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

