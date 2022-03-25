News

Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Food Grade
  • Pharma Grade
  • Industrial Grade

 

Segment by Application

  • Food Industry
  • Pharma Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Ingredion
  • AGRANA
  • AVEBE
  • EMSLAND
  • Yiteng New Material
  • YouFu Chemical
  • Guangda
  • Gomez Chemical
  • Kelaide

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Pharma Grade
1.2.4 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Pharma Industry
1.3.4 Construction Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Production
2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

