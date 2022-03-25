Global Brass Rods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Brass Rods
Brass Rods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brass Rods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ordinary Brass Rods
- Special Brass Rods
Segment by Application
- Machines
- Automotive
- Electric Appliances
- Others
By Company
- Wieland
- Daechang
- Ningbo Jintian
- Tongling Nonferrous Metals
- KME
- Hailiang Group
- CHALCO
- ALMAG SPA
- Mueller Industries
- Ningbo Jinglong
- GUODONG
- Sanchuan
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brass Rods Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brass Rods Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary Brass Rods
1.2.3 Special Brass Rods
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brass Rods Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machines
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electric Appliances
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brass Rods Production
2.1 Global Brass Rods Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brass Rods Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brass Rods Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brass Rods Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brass Rods Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South America
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Brass Rods Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brass Rods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Brass Rods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Brass Rods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Brass Rods Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Brass Rods Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Brass Rods by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Brass Rods Revenue by Region
