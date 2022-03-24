Rivaroxaban Market Research Report 2022

The global Rivaroxaban market was valued at 7407.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rivaroxaban is an oral anticoagulant invented and manufactured by Bayer; in a number of countries it is marketed as Xarelto. In the United States, it is marketed by Janssen Pharmaceutica. It is the first available orally active direct factor Xa inhibitor. Rivaroxaban is well absorbed from the gut and maximum inhibition of factor Xa occurs four hours after a dose. The effects last approximately 8-12 hours, but factor Xa activity does not return to normal within 24 hours so once-daily dosing is possible.The global average price of Rivaroxaban is in the decreasing trend, from 5.62 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.34 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer

J&J

By Types:

2.5 mg

10 mg

15 mg

20 mg

By Applications:

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rivaroxaban Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rivaroxaban Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 2.5 mg

1.4.3 10 mg

1.4.4 15 mg

1.4.5 20 mg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rivaroxaban Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

1.5.3 Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Rivaroxaban Market

1.8.1 Global Rivaroxaban Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rivaroxaban Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rivaroxaban Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rivaroxaban Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Rivaroxaban Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Rivaroxaban Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rivaroxaban Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Rivaroxaban Sales Volume

