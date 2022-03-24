Global Doctor Blade Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Doctor Blade market was valued at 17.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A doctor blade is a blade used to remove excess ink from a printing cylinder. While it removes some ink, it allows some to stay on the cylinder, thus metering the amount of ink that leaves the cylinder.The industry`s leading manufacturers are Daetwyler, Kadant and Fuji Shoko, which accounted for 27.24%, 11.84% and 11.17% of revenues respectively in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, with more than 29 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Daetwyler

Kadant

Fuji Shoko

Swedev

Esterlam

TKM

CBG Acciai

Allision

PrimeBlade

AkeBoose

Hancheng

By Types:

Metal Blades

Plastic Blades

By Applications:

Flexo

Gravure

Offset Printing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Doctor Blade Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Doctor Blade Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metal Blades

1.4.3 Plastic Blades

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Doctor Blade Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flexo

1.5.3 Gravure

1.5.4 Offset Printing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Doctor Blade Market

1.8.1 Global Doctor Blade Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Doctor Blade Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Doctor Blade Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Doctor Blade Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Doctor Blade Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Doctor Blade Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Doctor Blade Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Doctor Blade Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Doctor Blade Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

