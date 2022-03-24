Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

NewsTechnology

The global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment market was valued at 1442.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-destructive testing, NDT is all about testing materials without breaking them. X-ray imaging is the most ideal method to get a high quality picture of the inside of a material. X-Ray non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment is used to inspect an object for internal defects, abnormalities, pore, and other inconsistencies without destroying it.

Zeiss holds the largest of X-ray non-destructive testing equipment market with about 23.59% market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

  • Zeiss
  • Fujifilm
  • General Electric
  • Shimadzu
  • Comet Group
  • Spellman
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Teledyne
  • Rigaku
  • Nikon
  • Werth
  • Marietta
  • VisiConsult
  • SEC
  • Vidisco
  • QSA Global
  • Sigray
  • Aolong Group
  • Dandong NDT Equipment

By Types:

  • Portable NDT
  • Stationary NDT

By Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Infrastructure
  • Power Generation
  • Aerospace & Defense

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Portable NDT

1.4.3 Stationary NDT

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Infrastructure

1.5.5 Power Generation

1.5.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers X-ray Non-destructive Testing Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

