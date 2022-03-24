Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) market was valued at 1072.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Full Ice Protection System is designed to keep atmospheric ice from accumulating on aircraft surfaces (particularly leading edges), such as wings, propellers, rotor blades, engine intakes, and environmental control intakes. If ice is allowed to build up to a significant thickness it can change the shape of airfoils and flight control surfaces, degrading the performance, control or handling characteristics of the aircraft. An ice protection system either prevents formation of ice, or enables the aircraft to shed the ice before it can grow to a dangerous thickness. Aircraft and engine ice protection systems are generally of two designs: either they remove ice after it has formed, or they prevent it from forming.

The former type of system is referred to as a de-icing system and the latter as an anti-icing system.And the onboard Ice Protection Systems is the only product we mentioned in this report.

By Market Verdors:

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerotechnics

Cavice Protection

Honeywell

Curtiss-Wright

B/E Aerospace

ITT Corporation

Kilfrost

Cox & Company

Meggitt

Ultra Electronics

By Types:

De-Icing Systems

Anti-Icing Systems

By Applications:

Civil

Military

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 De-Icing Systems

1.4.3 Anti-Icing Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Civil

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market

1.8.1 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Full Ice Protection System (FIPS) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

