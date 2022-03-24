Sodium Permanganate Market Research Report 2022

The global Sodium Permanganate market was valued at 53.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Sodium Permanganate market, Sodium permanganate is the inorganic compound with the formula NaMnO4. It is a purplish colored crystalline solid. Sodium permanganate is a more convenient and concentrated form of permanganate when used for electronics and organic oxidation of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals. It is also an effective oxidant recommended for potable drinking water applications including iron removal, manganese removal, mercaptan odor control, color reduction, and radium reduction.Sodium permanganate is mainly used for water treatment, electronics and fine chemicals & pharmaceuticals. Electronics are the most important application. In 2017, electronics application holds 36.2% of the consumption market share. Sodium permanganate can be used in any application where potassium permanganate is used but, because sodium permanganate, on a dry basis, is substantially more expensive than potassium permanganate, its uses are limited to those applications for which the customer is willing to pay a premium for sodium permanganate because of its advantages. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support water treatment industry and electronics industry.

By Market Verdors:

Carus

Nippon Chemical

Guangdong Hangxin

Chongqing Changyuan Chemical

By Types:

Sodium Permanganate 40%

Sodium Permanganate 20%

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Electronics

Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

