Titanium Scrap Market Research Report 2022

The global Titanium Scrap market was valued at 610.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Titanium Scrap has a variety of properties when it comes to useful characteristics. With the vast amount of titanium used, there is also a vast amount of titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap to recycle from these different forms. Titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap has proved to be highly useful with their properties of superior corrosion resistance (saltwater propeller shafts), hard but lightweight makeup and high melting temperature.Titanium Scrap could be used in wide range of areas, such as Aerospace, Biomedical, Chemical Industry and Automobile, etc. In 2019, the most widely used area was Aerospace, with a market share of over 49%. North America, as the largest consumption region of global Titanium Scrap market, accounted for a market share of about 39% in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with approximately 27% and 26%, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

TIMET

Global Titanium Inc.

Metraco NV

Monico Alloys

Phoolchand Bhagatsingh

Mega Metals

United Alloys and Metals

Globe Metal

Grandis Titanium

Goldman Titanium

Wolfram Metal Recyclers

By Types:

Mixed Titanium Solids

Titanium Turnings

Titanium Sworf

RUTILE Scraps

Titanium Sponge / Residues

By Applications:

Aerospace

Biomedical

Chemical Industry

Automobile

