Spherical Silica Market Research Report 2022

The global Spherical Silica market was valued at 38.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler.Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. By high sphericity and high purity, the products have since steadfastly protected the reliability of semiconductors which are growing increasingly high in density and function. Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of global Spherical Silica production. At present, the major manufacturers of Spherical Silica are concentrated in Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. Denka is the world leader, holding 33.74% production market share in 2017. In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Micron

Denka

Tatsumori

Admatechs

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Imerys

Sibelco Korea

Jiangsu Yoke Technology

NOVORAY

By Types:

0.01?m-10?m

10?m-20?m

Above 20 ?m

By Applications:

Filler

Sintering

Coating

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Spherical Silica Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Spherical Silica Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 0.01?m-10?m

1.4.3 10?m-20?m

1.4.4 Above 20 ?m

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spherical Silica Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Filler

1.5.3 Sintering

1.5.4 Coating

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Spherical Silica Market

1.8.1 Global Spherical Silica Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spherical Silica Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spherical Silica Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spherical Silica Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spherical Silica Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Spherical Silica Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spherical Silica Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Spherical Silica Sales Volume

