Global Concrete Paving Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Concrete Paving Equipment market was valued at 256.39 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Concrete Paving Equipment refers to the self-propelled units used in the cement Concrete pavement construction. Concrete pavers encompass a range of types, including form-riding paving machines, curb-and-gutter machines, and slipform machines. The most widely used machine for paving concrete roadways is the mainline slipform paver, which extrudes a paved surface without the use of forms.In 2019, North America has the largest market share of Concrete Paving Equipment, accounting for about 43%, while Europe is the second-largest region-wise market (about 27%). The main manufacturers are GOMACO, Wirtgen, Terex, Power Curbers & Power Pavers and Guntert & Zimmerman. The Top 5 took up about 64% of the global market in 2019. Concrete Paving Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Form-Riding Paving Machines, Curb-and-Gutter Machines, Slipform Machines and Others.

Slipform Machines accounted for the largest part of the Sales market, with above 44% in 2019. Concrete Paving Equipment have wide range of applications: Country and Municipal Road, Highway, Airport and Train Station, Bridge and Others. Country and Municipal Road consumed the largest part, with about 43% of the market share by sales revenue in 2019, followed by Highway (about 33%).

By Market Verdors:

GOMACO

Wirtgen

Terex

Power Curbers & Power Pavers

Guntert & Zimmerman

Volvo

Miller Formless

XGMG

Allen Engineering Corporation

EASI-POUR

Xuzhou New Curber

HEM Paving Equipment

By Types:

Form-Riding Paving Machines

Curb-and-Gutter Machines

Slipform Machines

By Applications:

Country and Municipal Road

Highway

Airport and Train Station

Bridge

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Form-Riding Paving Machines

1.4.3 Curb-and-Gutter Machines

1.4.4 Slipform Machines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Country and Municipal Road

1.5.3 Highway

1.5.4 Airport and Train Station

1.5.5 Bridge

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Concrete Paving Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Concrete Paving Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Concrete Paving Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

