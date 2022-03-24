Global Microturbines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Microturbines market was valued at 25.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Microturbine generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government` policy and the high production of PCB etc. in the international market, the current demand for Microturbines product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. In 2014, the global production of the Microturbines reaches over 1983 Unit. Microturbines are mainly produced by Capstone, and these companies occupied about 35.5% market share in 2014. Europe, America are major consumption regions in Microturbines production market.

Although sales of Microturbines brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Microturbines field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Capstone

Elliott Group

FlexEnergy

Solar Turbines Incorporated

Ansaldo Energia

Micro Turbine Technology BV

Niigata Power

BLADON JETS

By Types:

Unrecuperated microturbines

Recuperated microturbines

By Applications:

Critical Power Supply

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

Moblie Production

Oil,Gas & Other

