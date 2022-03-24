Global Carburetor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carburetor market was valued at 1076.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carburetor is the device inside an internal combustion engine that provides the area for air and gasoline to mix them together so that the engine runs properly. If there is not enough fuel mixed with the air, the engine “runs lean” and either will not run or potentially damages the engine. If there is too much fuel mixed with the air, the engine “runs rich” and either will not run (it floods), runs very smoky, runs poorly (bogs down, stalls easily), or at the very least wastes fuel.The carburetor industry is a sunset industry for motorcycle & powersports. The top three players of global Carburetor includ Keihin Group, Mikuni and Zama, with about 47% market shares. Japan is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42%.

Following Japan, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

By Market Verdors:

Keihin Group

Mikuni

Zama

Walbro

Ruixing

Fuding Huayi

TK

Zhanjiang Deni

DELLORTO

Huayang Industrial

Fuding Youli

Bing Power

Zhejiang Ruili

Kunfu Group

By Types:

Diaphragm Carburetor

Float-Feed Carburetor

By Applications:

Motorcycle & Powersports

Universal Gasoline Engines

Automotive

