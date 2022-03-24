Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Electrostatic Precipitator
The global Electrostatic Precipitator market was valued at 4148.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
An electrostatic precipitator (ESP) is a filtration device that removes fine particles, like dust and smoke, from a flowing gas using the force of an induced electrostatic charge minimally impeding the flow of gases through the unit.The Electrostatic Precipitator market is driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization.
By Market Verdors:
- Alstom
- Balcke-Durr
- Mitsubishi Heavy
- Mechatronics Systems
- The Babcock & Wilcox
- Thermax
- Clean Tunnel Air
- Ducon Technologies
- Foster wheeler
- Siemens
- Total Air Pollution Control
- Trion
By Types:
- Wet type
- Dry type
By Applications:
- Construction
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Textile
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverage
3 Sales by Region
