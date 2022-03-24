Global Autonomous Tractors Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Autonomous Tractors market was valued at 1041.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Autonomous tractors are vehicles that are light in weight, driverless, and can be remotely operated by farmers. Autonomous tractors can work for 24 hours a day without any downtime. Autonomous tractors provide precision and high-quality farming experience to farmers.

These autonomous tractors are also called as unmanned tractors, robotic tractors, or driverless tractors. Autonomous tractors are a combination of advanced electronic components and are operated with the help of controllers.On the basis of power output, 101 HP & above will account for the largest share, followed by the 31-100 HP power output segment, in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

AGCO

Kinze Manufacturing

New Holland

Yanmar

Case IH

John Deere

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

By Types:

LiDAR

Radar

GPS

Camera/vision systems

Ultrasonic sensors

Hand-held devices

By Applications:

Tillage

Seed sowing

Harvesting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Autonomous Tractors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Tractors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LiDAR

1.4.3 Radar

1.4.4 GPS

1.4.5 Camera/vision systems

1.4.6 Ultrasonic sensors

1.4.7 Hand-held devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Tractors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tillage

1.5.3 Seed sowing

1.5.4 Harvesting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Autonomous Tractors Market

1.8.1 Global Autonomous Tractors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Autonomous Tractors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Autonomous Tractors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Autonomous Tractors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Autonomous Tractors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Autonomous Tractors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

