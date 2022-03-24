Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Track Geometry Measurement Systems market was valued at 50.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

One of the greatest problems encountered by railways in Europe is that track costs, the major cost component for Infrastructure Managers (IMs), have not significantly decreased in the last 30 years. In the same period of time, competing modes of transportation have seen a significant reduction of Life Cycle Costs (LCC). This narrows the business case for rail transportation. In addition to costs, noise pollution also became a crucial issue for railway operations.

Track Geometry Measurement System, is used during new railway construction and used in track geometry based risk and maintenance management for revenue track lines. Major criterions of a track geometry measurement system is measuring: -Track gauge -Track cant -Transition curve and superelevation ramp -Horizontal curve radius -Vertical curve radius and gradient Other criterions also may include: twist, dynamic cross-level, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. China is the major contributor for this region. As of 2016, China has the world`s longest high-speed railway network. In addition, the rapid expansions in metro systems in the countries such as India and Australia are creating growth prospects in this region.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

By Market Verdors:

Amberg Technologies

Trimble Railway GmbH

ENSCO

MERMEC

Plasser & Theurer

Harsco Rail

Fugro

Holland LP

GRAW

MRX Technologies

Jiangxi Everbright

Southsurvey

R.Bance & Co Ltd

Rail Vision

ESIM

DMA

Beena Vision

KZV

By Types:

Track Geometry Trolley

Track Geometry Inspection Vehicle (TGIV)

Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS)

By Applications:

High-Speed Railway

Heavy Haul Railway

Conventional Railway

Urban Transport

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Track Geometry Measurement Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Track Geometry Trolley

1.4.3 Track Geometry Inspection Vehicle (TGIV)

1.4.4 Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 High-Speed Railway

1.5.3 Heavy Haul Railway

1.5.4 Conventional Railway

1.5.5 Urban Transport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

1.8.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

