Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is a thermoplastic polymer of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic generally used as a substitute to glass due to its energy efficiency and weather resistance.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Evonik

Chi Mei

Arkema

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Double Elephant Optical Material

Kuraray

Plaskolite

Asahi Kasei

PTTGM

Shanghai Jingqi

Zhongmeng Longxin

Lotte MCC

By Types:

General PMMA

Heat Resistant PMMA

Impact Resistant PMMA

By Applications:

Construction

Photoelectricity

Lighting

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General PMMA

1.4.3 Heat Resistant PMMA

1.4.4 Impact Resistant PMMA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Photoelectricity

1.5.4 Lighting

1.5.5 Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market

1.8.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

