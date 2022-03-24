Global CHPTAC Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global CHPTAC market was valued at 17.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10. CHPTAC is widely used in paper industry, petroleum industry, water treatment industry, commodity chemical industry and others. CHPTAC is a colorless transparent fluid with a PH value between 3.0?5.0 and a density of 1.16 when stored at 20 ?C. At room temperature, CHPTAC is a liquid cationic etherification agent.

CHPTAC finds its applications in cationisation of starch, synthesis of carnitine sals, quaternisation of guar protein and cellulose.In consumption market, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 74.08% of the global consumption volume in total. CHPTAC has mainly two types, which include CHPTAC 69% and CHPTAC 65%.

With advantages of CHPTAC, the downstream application industries will need more CHPTAC. So, CHPTAC has a huge market potential in the future, especially in Asia-Pacific region. The major raw materials for CHPTAC are epichlorohydrin, trimethylamine, hydrochloric acid, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of CHPTAC. The production cost of CHPTAC is also an important factor which could impact the price of CHPTAC. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

SKW Quab Chemicals

Sachem

Chemigate

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Shubham Starch

Dongying Guofeng

Shandong Tiancheng

Dongying J&M

By Types:

CHPTAC 69%

CHPTAC 65%

By Applications:

Paper

Textile

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CHPTAC Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CHPTAC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 CHPTAC 69%

1.4.3 CHPTAC 65%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CHPTAC Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paper

1.5.3 Textile

1.5.4 Water Treatment

1.5.5 Oil & Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global CHPTAC Market

1.8.1 Global CHPTAC Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CHPTAC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global CHPTAC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global CHPTAC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers CHPTAC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global CHPTAC Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global CHPTAC Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America CHPTAC Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America CHPTAC Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

